Video: Shootout caught on camera near New Orleans' City Park

Video shows a group of people gathered outside a house before someone appears at the end of the road and opens fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A surveillance camera captured a shootout near City Park.

New Orleans police are hoping the footage can help lead to an arrest in the case.

The shootout happened on May 11 near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Davey Street.

Video shows a group of people gathered outside a house before someone appears at the end of the road and opens fire. People run in all directions and take cover behind cars as the shooter fires several bullets in their direction. Some people pull out their own guns, returning fire.

According to New Orleans police, two men were wounded in shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call NOPD at 504-658-6030 or call CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.