Woman run over and killed by car in Metairie, deputies say

METAIRIE, La. — A woman is dead after a fatal car accident in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a call around 10:00 am, about an unoccupied running vehicle, in the parking lot of a business, in the 2100 block of Clearview Pkwy. When they arrived, they found an elderly woman underneath the passenger’s side of a gray sedan.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she later died.



Investigators believe that car was not put into park before the victim got out. JPSO said, "The reverse lights were found on upon deputies arrival."

The investigation is ongoing.