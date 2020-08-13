Live at 2:30: Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards updates COVID response

As we get ready to move into a sixth month of the outbreak, news continues to occur, most of it challenging to the state.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will address the state's latest response and numbers around the coronavirus outbreak.

Already this week the state has had to deal with how to handle the executive order by President Trump about unemployment benefits and the news that the New Orleans Saints would not be playing in front of fans for at least the home opener and possibly the second game - a definite blow for tourism.

In addition, NOLA.com reported that several of the city's prominent businesses like major hotels and historic restaurants like Commander's Palace and Arnaud's are likely to lay off 1,500 workers.