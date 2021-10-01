Louisiana now paying $100 to get first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

To get a $100 Visa gift card, patients must get the vaccine at participating community-based sites listed on ShotFor100.com.

NEW ORLEANS — People who get their first COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana can now get $100, at certain vaccination locations for a limited time in October.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Friday that Louisiana is expanding its "Shot for 100" campaign beyond college students to anyone in the state who gets the coronavirus vaccine.

To get a $100 Visa gift card, patients must get the vaccine at participating community-based sites listed on ShotFor100.com. They will receive a deactivated gift card when they get the shot which will be loaded with the money after registering online.

"This limited-time offer for college students and the general public will end October 30 or while supplies last," the governor's office said.

Edwards said he hopes that expanding the program will see tens of thousands of people get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"If you’ve not yet been able to go Sleeves Up yet, we’re hoping a cool $100 will help make the decision easier," Edwards said.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Louisiana have declined significantly since reaching record-setting levels in August.

"We must do everything we can to stay safe and stop the next surge, and that includes getting the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer, and Medical Director. “Vaccines are totally free, highly safe, and readily available all across the state. It’s never been more urgent to get the shot, and we hope this new perk will encourage Louisianans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.”

To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.