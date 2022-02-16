Mackie Meals: Hearty Breakfast Sausage

NEW ORLEANS —
Information:
8 Servings
Total Time — 20 minutes
Level of Difficulty — Easy
Type of Recipe — Breakfast, Low Carb
Ingredients
9 Oz Ground Pork
2 Tbsp Chopped Sage
2 Tbsp Chopped Basil
1 Tbsp Coconut Oil
Salt and Pepper to Taste
Instructions:
1. In a bowl, mix together the pork with salt, pepper, sage, and basil. Combine well and shape into eight sausages.
2. Heat the coconut oil in a large non-stick frying pan and cook the sausages over medium heat until well browned and thoroughly cooked.
3. Serve hot or store in the refrigerator for later.
Macros per single serving:
Calories: 56
Protein: 7g
Carbs: 2g
Fat: 3g