Health

Mackie Meals: Hearty Breakfast Sausage

NEW ORLEANS —

Information:

8 Servings 

Total Time —  20 minutes

Level of Difficulty —   Easy

Type of Recipe —  Breakfast, Low Carb

Ingredients

9 Oz Ground Pork 

2 Tbsp Chopped Sage 

2 Tbsp Chopped Basil

1 Tbsp  Coconut Oil

Salt and Pepper to Taste 

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the pork with salt, pepper, sage, and basil. Combine well and shape into eight sausages.

2. Heat the coconut oil in a large non-stick frying pan and cook the sausages over medium heat until well browned and thoroughly cooked.

3. Serve hot or store in the refrigerator for later.

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 56

Protein: 7g

Carbs: 2g

Fat: 3g

Hearty Breakfast Sausage

