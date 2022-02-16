Mackie Meals: Hearty Breakfast Sausage

For more healthy advice visit maxwellnutrition.com

NEW ORLEANS — Information:

8 Servings

Total Time — 20 minutes

Level of Difficulty — Easy

Type of Recipe — Breakfast, Low Carb

Ingredients

9 Oz Ground Pork

2 Tbsp Chopped Sage

2 Tbsp Chopped Basil

1 Tbsp Coconut Oil

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the pork with salt, pepper, sage, and basil. Combine well and shape into eight sausages.

2. Heat the coconut oil in a large non-stick frying pan and cook the sausages over medium heat until well browned and thoroughly cooked.

3. Serve hot or store in the refrigerator for later.

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 56

Protein: 7g

Carbs: 2g