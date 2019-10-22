'I've never seen devastation like it is:' Historic flooding caused huge oyster shortage

Father left 2-year-old in car overnight while he worked at Kenner Walmart, police say

New Orleans could get loan of up to $111 million for sewers

Clancy: City Council should seize the opportunity to lower utility rates

Mayor demands full demolition of Hard Rock collapse site

Businesses struggle after Hard Rock Hotel collapse

Zion Williamson recovers from torn meniscus

Father left 2-year-old in car overnight while he worked at Kenner Walmart, police say

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!