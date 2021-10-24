1 dead, 5 injured after Saturday night crash in Michoud, police say

The driver of a sedan traveling south on the I-510 lost control of the vehicle before it struck an SUV traveling north on the same roadway.

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and five others were hurt after a crash in the Michoud area late Saturday night, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said.

The collision happened in the 2400 stretch of Paris Road in New Orleans East, around 11:46 p.m. Saturday. That roadway is a portion of the I-510, police said.

The driver of a sedan traveling south on the roadway lost control of the vehicle before it struck an SUV traveling north.

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene to help, but one victim died at the scene. The five people who survived the accident were taken to a hospital.

The victim who died was a passenger in the rear seat of the southbound sedan, police said.

Police did not release the victim's name or age, but they did say the victim was female.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name, but not before reaching the victim's loved ones.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6205 with any additional information.

The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in the 2400 block of Paris Road. Initial reports indicate there is one deceased victim. No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/J6ViXgjEa9 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 24, 2021

I-510 North is closed at Paris Road (LA 47) on the Green Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) October 24, 2021