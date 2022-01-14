14 hours: Seven drivers held up at gunpoint in New Orleans

Carjackings increased by more than 20 percent last year

NEW ORLEANS — Over a 14-hour period, seven drivers were held up at gunpoint in the city of New Orleans. One of the seven drivers was able to get away before the suspect took the vehicle.

Here are the incidents since Thursday afternoon:

1) January 13, 2022 at 2:43 p.m. in the 2100 block of Clio Street

Four armed men entered a location, demanded the victims get on the floor, and stole items from victims' pockets. They stole several items, including a red Nissan Titan pickup truck.

2) January 13, 2022 at 8:02 p.m. in the 12300 block North I-10 Service Rd.

A 57-year-old female victim was walking to her car when two suspects, one of which had a gun, demanded her keys. They left in the victim's 2019 red Ford F-150 with Idaho plates.

3) January 13, 2022 at 9:07 p.m. at Saint Philip St. / North Robertson St.

The suspect removed the keys from the victim's ignition and demanded at gunpoint that the 21-year-old victim get out of the vehicle. She did, and the suspect took off.

4) January 13, 2022 at 10:35 p.m. at Trapier Ave. / Hayne Blvd.

Two suspects, one of which was armed, demanded the 35-year-old male victim leave his vehicle. The suspects took off in victim’s 2010 black Acura TL.

5) January 13, 2022 at 11:04 p.m. in the 3500 block Toledano St.

The suspect ordered the 25-year-old female victim to get out of her vehicle. She did, and the suspect took off in her 2017 grey Hyundai Sonata.

6) January 14, 2022 at 3:21 a.m. in the 5700 block Crowder Blvd.

The 20-year-old male victim was pumping gas when the suspect's vehicle pulled in front of him. The suspects, one of which was armed, demanded the victim drop the keys. One of the suspects took off in the victim's 2014 maroon Ford Focus.

7) January 14, 2022 at 4:18 a.m. at Frenchmen St. / Burgundy St.

The 34-year-old female victim was sitting in her vehicle when the armed suspect ordered her to leave the vehicle. She instead drove away, and the suspect fled the scene.