NEW ORLEANS — Police officials are asking for the public's help to find a teen reportedly missing since last week in New Orleans.

Damian Ross (pictured above) was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 3.

According to his relatives, he was last seen on Friday, Nov. 29 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Odin Street, in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood.

He hasn't been seen or heard from since, his relatives told police.

A description of Ross was not available from police. Officials ask anyone with information on the teen's location to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this report said that Nov. 29 was Saturday. It has been corrected to show Nov. 29 was Friday.