Bridge City man dies in fatal crash while fleeing police

The crash occurred after the driver, 51-year-old Frederick Eric Walter, fled a traffic stop.
NEW ORLEANS — A man has died in a single car crash after fleeing from a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

State Police say 51-year-old Frederick Eric Walter, of Bridge City, sped away from a routine traffic stop in a 2016 Honda Accord, initiating a chase around 1 a.m. Saturday.

During the chase, police say, Walter continued west on US 90 at a high rate of speed. As he approached the area of Circle West Drive, Walter lost control of the Accord and veered off the right side of the roadway before flipping several times.

Walter wasn't restrained, and was ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries. He had a passenger, who was restrained and suffered minor injuries.

It is believed that Walter was impaired at the time of the crash, and toxicology reports are pending.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

