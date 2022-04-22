x
Northshore

Man in wheelchair killed in Highway 11 fatal crash

The man was believed to be attempting to cross Highway 11 when the incident occurred.
SLIDELL, La. — A disabled man has died after being struck by a car while trying to cross Highway 11 in Slidell, near Oak Harbor Boulevard, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash occurred just after midnight Friday morning. According to the investigation, the man was attempting to cross the highway in an electric wheelchair. As the wheelchair entered the northbound lane of US 11, the man was struck by the front of a 2014 Nissan Altima. 

According to police, the wheelchair was dark in color and the man was wearing dark clothing. The chair was also not equipped with lights.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition before ultimately dying from his injuries. The driver of the Altima was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. Blood samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

