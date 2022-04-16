State police investigating two separate fatal crashes

The two crashes occurred only hours apart.

HOUMA, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a pair of fatal crashes that took place in the Bayou Parishes on Friday.

The first occurred around 4 p.m., when police were notified of a single vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 311, about one mile north of Savanne Road in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Robert Miller of Morgan City.

Miller had been travelling north on Highway 311 in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and hit a tree.

Miller was wearing a seat belt but still suffered fatal injuries and was died at the scene. The passenger of the Jeep, who was also wearing a seat belt, had moderate injuries and was taken to an out-of-area hospital.

A toxicology sample was collected from Miller and awaiting analysis.

Another crash occurred around 11 p.m. Friday, when police were alerted to a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 90 near Catfish Lane in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old James Derouen of New Iberia.

Derouen had been travelling the wrong way in the left westbound lane of U.S. Hwy 90 on a 2006 Kawasaki Vulcan. At the same time, a 2020 Ford F-250 was traveling west in the left lane of U.S. Hwy 90. The Vulcan struck the Ford head on causing Derouen to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Derouen died on the scene after suffering from fatal injuries. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Derouen and awaiting analysis. The driver of the Ford was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary toxicology sample that is also awaiting analysis.