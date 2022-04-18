Hit-and-Run: 1 dead, 5 hurt after SUV rolls onto pedestrians in New Orleans

The New Orleans Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead and five others were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Easter Sunday in New Orleans, authorities say.

The New Orleans Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets. Police say a driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was driving the wrong way on Pauger Street “at a high rate of speed” when he crossed over to North Miro Street and was struck by a Honda Accord. The impact caused the Suburban to overturn, striking four nearby pedestrians.

The NOPD said the driver of the Suburban regained control of the SUV and drove away. The driver was arrested a short distance later. Paramedics took him to a local hospital where he later died. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine his official cause of death.

Five other individuals who were also hurt were also hospitalized. One woman pedestrian is listed in critical condition. Three other men and another woman pedestrian are in stable condition, and the driver of the Honda Accord is in good condition.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call NOPD fatality investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6201, the NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.