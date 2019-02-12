NEW ORLEANS — Brother Martin High School cancelled classes Monday after receiving a phone call threatening the school's security the night before, school officials say.

According to a letter sent to parents by principal Ryan Gallagher, the school decided to close on Monday after a "member of the school community" received an anonymous phone call that "could have possibly been construed as a threat to school security" late Sunday night.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the situation as well as its late timing Sunday night, we felt it was in the best interest of our school community to close school until we could get more clarity with the assistance of local law enforcement," Gallagher said.

The school contacted the NOPD and Jefferson Parish law enforcement, who opened an investigation and deemed the threat was not credible. As a result, classes were scheduled to resume as normal on Tuesday.

School officials continued to work with law enforcement in their investigation to identify those involved in the call. It was not immediately clear if police believed the call came from a student, or who the non-credible threat was intended for.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional security on hand throughout the week," Gallagher said.

ALSO: Police: Mandeville 7th-grader brought gun to school, threatened officer

Read the full letter to parents below

"Dear Crusader Parents,

On Sunday evening, we were notified that one anonymous phone call was made earlier this week to one member of our school community that could have possibly been construed as a threat to school security.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the situation as well as its late timing Sunday night, we felt it was in the best interest of our school community to close school until we could get more clarity with the assistance of local law enforcement.

We have been working with Jefferson Parish Police and New Orleans Police since we first learned of this situation on Sunday evening.

After collaborating with both police departments late Sunday night and throughout the day today as well as with the Office of Catholic Schools, we are confident that our school is safe and secure to resume its normal operation. There is no information to believe that this anonymous phone call constituted a credible threat. We are working with law enforcement to identify any person who may have been involved.

Following the recommendation of law enforcement officials, Brother Martin will be open as usual on Tuesday, Dec 3. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional security on hand throughout the week.

ALSO: Bama student accused of threatening Tiger Stadium during Florida game

I understand that there are a number of rumors out of concern for our school community about why school was closed - especially on social media. As previously stated, decision to close school was made in response to one anonymous phone call that was made to one member of our school community earlier last week that we learned of Sunday night.

As you know, the safety of everyone in our school community is our top priority. Please trust that the decisions we made to this point have all been with the best interest of your family and your son in mind.

If you ever feel that the safety of our school or anyone in our school community is at risk, please contact local law enforcement and Brother Martin High School first. If you see or hear something, please say something to a school official immediately.

If you have any concerns, please do no hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Ryan J. Gallagher '00

Principal"

ALSO: 14-year-old Louisiana girl arrested on terrorizing charge

ALSO: Louisiana teachers to have access to 'panic button' app

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.