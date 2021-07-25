Crash kills 1, closes I-10 eastbound from I-510 to US 11, police say

The crash left the I-10 East closed from I-510 to US Highway 11, closing eastbound traffic to the Twin Span, police said.

NEW ORLEANS — A person is dead after several cars collided Sunday morning on the I-10 eastbound near the I-510, closing the I-10 East from I-510 to US Highway 11 — leaving no access to the Twin Span traveling from New Orleans to Slidell.

Reports from first responders on the scene said a person is dead, but no other information was made available by New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Office.

Update: Traffic is closed on I-10E from I-510 to Highway 11. Drivers are asked to avoid area. https://t.co/SGgeisD7vf — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 25, 2021

WWLTV.com learned about the fatality at 4:13 a.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't offer more details as of early Sunday morning.