Crash kills 1, closes I-10 eastbound from I-510 to US 11, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A person is dead after several cars collided Sunday morning on the I-10 eastbound near the I-510, closing the I-10 East from I-510 to US Highway 11 — leaving no access to the Twin Span traveling from New Orleans to Slidell.
Reports from first responders on the scene said a person is dead, but no other information was made available by New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Office.
WWLTV.com learned about the fatality at 4:13 a.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't offer more details as of early Sunday morning.
