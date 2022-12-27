Driver arrested after passenger dies in a Christmas Day crash, State Police say

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, but the passenger died in the crash, troopers say.

A Raceland man was arrested for impaired driving after crashing his car, resulting in his passenger’s death.

According to Louisiana State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Louisiana Highway 308 near Marcello Boulevard in Thibodaux shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 Mazda 3, driven by 49-year-old Francisco Lopez-Mendoza of Raceland was traveling south on LA Hwy 308. While in a left curve, the Mazda traveled off the roadway to the right before striking a utility pole and overturned. Troopers have not released the name of the passenger killed in the crash.

Lopez-Mendoza was also wearing a seat belt but suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, Troopers say they determined Lopez-Mendoza was impaired at the time of the crash and arrested him for Driving While Impaired, Vehicular Homicide, Careless Operation, and Driver Must Be Licensed. A toxicology sample was collected from Lopez-Mendoza and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.