State police investigate a fatal crash that closed I-12

ROBERT, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating what led to a fatal crash on the Northshore.

It happened at about 5:00 a.m. on westbound I-12 at mile maker 51 before Robert, Louisiana, and just east of Hammond.

State police temporarily closed I-12 so a medivac helicopter could transport the victim to the hospital. It is unclear at this time if the victim was another person injured in the crash. The interstate reopened about an hour later and all lanes were passable.

The crash is still under investigation, and few details are available at this time.

5:22am.... Accident with serious injury WB I-12 before Robert. Interstate momentarily closed to lane medivac chooper pic.twitter.com/F4UYONj78E — RAY ROMERO (@RayRomeroTraf) September 5, 2023