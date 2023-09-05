x
State police investigate a fatal crash that closed I-12

It happened at about 5:00 a.m. on westbound I-12 at mile maker 51 before Robert, Louisiana, and just east of Hammond.
ROBERT, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating what led to a fatal crash on the Northshore.

State police temporarily closed I-12 so a medivac helicopter could transport the victim to the hospital. It is unclear at this time if the victim was another person injured in the crash. The interstate reopened about an hour later and all lanes were passable.

The crash is still under investigation, and few details are available at this time.

