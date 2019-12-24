A man robbed a bank in Mid-City Monday morning, an FBI spokesperson said.

The man walked into the Capital One Bank near where Canal Street meets Carrolton Avenue around 11 a.m. He walked up to a bank teller and showed them a note demanding money, the spokesperson said.

FBI officials did not say how much money the man took, but they're asking for the public to help identify the man in surveillance footage.

Officials said, the man in surveillance photos was black, between 30 and 45 years old, and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue or black beanie cap and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information can contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Crimestoppers GNO is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment.

