Woman's body found at Jefferson Parish pumping station after heavy rain; Cousin arrested

KENNER, La. — Authorities say a Kenner woman faces second-degree murder charges after a body was found inside a Jefferson Parish pumping station during heavy rain in April.

The Kenner Police Department said Rachel Le’s body was found at pumping station number five on Grandlake Boulevard on April 13. Investigators determined that her body had been in the Butler canal leading to the pumping station and was removed by the trash bay rake.

The police department said an autopsy determined Le had no fluid in her lungs, which means she died prior to entering the canal. Her cause of death was ruled to be accidental due to toxicity from LSD, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Kenner police say Le was last seen about 24 hours before her body was found at Linh Wallace's home, about three blocks from the pumping station and across the street from a pumping station canal. Police say witnesses told investigators that Le and Wallace, who were cousins, consumed LSD, heroin, and meth the night prior. Officers later found heroin and meth inside Wallace’s home during the execution of a search warrant.

Wallace was arrested Thursday. The police department said Wallace admitted to police and a witness that she gave Le multiple illegal drugs that night. How Le’s body ended up in the canal is still under investigation, Kenner police say.