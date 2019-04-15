JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A former gymnastics coach arrested last May pleaded guilty on Monday to two dozen counts relating to sexually abusing 13 boys from 2015 to 2018, Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick said.

Jonathan West, known by some of his victims as "Jonny," was sentenced to 65 years in prison after he admitted to abusing boys under his care as a gymnastics and cheerleading coach in Metairie, Kenner and Luling.

West pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual battery, nine counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, three counts of sexual battery of a child under age 13 and other charges.

The ages of West's victims ranged from eight to 15, Jefferson Parish prosecutors said.

RELATED: Ex-Luling gymnastics coach now faces 40 counts in child sex abuse case

In some cases, West told his victims in Jefferson and St. Charles parishes his abuse would make them better at gymnastics, prosecutors said. They also said the abuse sometimes happened as he was driving the boys to the gym.

West will be electronically monitored and will register as a sex offender for the rest of his life if he's released from prison in that time, prosecutors said.

Wests' sentencing by a Jefferson Parish judge Monday included impact statements from nine people, including six mothers of the child victims.