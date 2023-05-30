Local artist paints portrait of organ donor Adrian Fajardo as a superhero

Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo loved school, soccer, and Superman. He's now a true hero to several families through organ donation.

KENNER, La. — In a touching tribute, a local artist painted a portrait of the 12-year-old boy who died when an ice cream truck crashed through his Kenner home. In the piece, he's dressed as a superhero.

Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo loved school, soccer, and Superman. He's now a true hero to several families through organ donation. His family made the tough decision after learning he was brain-dead.

His story touched the community, including artist Rodney King.

"I felt you know what, I can paint Javier as Superman and then finding out he passed away and how he potentially saved 7 or 8 lives, I was like I need to reach out and make contact to make this happen," King said.

With Adrian's family's permission, King began painting Adrian with his warm smile and dressed as the lifesaving superhero he is.

"I just hope it brings them light in a dark situation," King said.

Over the last several years. King has painted portraits for more than 30 families whose tragedies have touched the community. It's a gift at no cost to the family to help through their darkest times. LSU student Madi Brooks, New Orleans Police Officer Trevor Abney, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Sergeant Nicholas Pepper are all victims of tragedy who King has honored.

King is a law enforcement officer himself. He works as a sheriff's deputy in Plaquemines Parish.

"I feel that whenever tragedy strikes, the family is kind of frozen and they don’t know how to react. Artwork brings a bright spark in a dark situation and with my artwork, for me personally, I feel like it helps the mourning process in a brighter nature," King said.

King met with Adrian's aunt, uncle and young cousin Monday to present them with the portrait of their hero.

Adrian's funeral will be held Saturday at VERBO Church in Kenner.