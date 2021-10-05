Report: Westwego police fatally shoot man after low-speed chase

According to the newspaper, 58-year-old Wayne Adams was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Fourth Street.

WESTWEGO, La. — Westwego police officers fatally shot a man they say reached for a shotgun after a prolonged low-speed chase early Saturday morning, the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

According to the newspaper, 58-year-old Wayne Adams was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Fourth Street.

Adams reportedly called 911 himself around 2 a.m. and told a dispatcher that he was armed with a shotgun, was drinking alcohol, and was consuming marijuana.

"He advised that he wanted to kill himself and that officers would have to kill him," Lt. Eric Orlando told the newspaper.

Officers met up with Adams in the parking lot of an unnamed church, but Adams then reportedly refused to talk to them and drove off. That prompted a low-speed chase "aimlessly" around the city. Orlando told the newspaper that officers were able to box in Adam's vehicle on Fourth Street and tried to talk to him but he became belligerent.

When officers walked towards Adam's car, police say officers saw Adams grab for the shotgun. "Fearing for their safety and lives," the officers fatally shot him.

Orlando told the newspaper that the two officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave. The police department is investigating the shooting.

Click here to read more on the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate's website.

Westwego police fatally shot an armed man on Saturday morning, officials said Tuesday.



Police say the 58-year-old man reached for a shotgun after a two-hour, slow-speed chase during which the man threatened to take his own life. https://t.co/XPhjKTctHy — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) October 5, 2021