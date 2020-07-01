NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Sheriff investigators arrested a Terrytown father and son for the murder and robbery of Robert James, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

After asking the public for help identifying two persons of interest in surveillance footage, JPSO investigators were able to identify Ricky Lincoln Sr. and Ricky Lincoln Jr., Lopinto said during a press conference Monday evening.

JPSO was able to develop several tips from the public after asking local news outlets for help, giving investigators the information needed to find the suspects.

"We had asked the media to put some information out about the individuals we had seen in the neighborhood," the sheriff said. "At the time, they were persons of interest."

The suspects were detained Monday, and they both admitted to robbing and murdering the 82-year-old victim from Gretna.

"What we were looking for was the identities of the people we saw in the video," the sheriff said. "The identities of the people came forward, and out detectives did great police work."

JPSO deputies were able to find a cellphone the suspects hid after the robbery.

The father and son face charges of simple robbery, second-degree murder, and obstruction of justice.

Sheriff Lopinto thanked the public and local news outlets for their help. The information led to the arrest and closure for the James Family, the sheriff said.

"We just really want to thank the public for coming forward," the sheriff said. "We cleared it up by this afternoon."

Sheriff Lopinto told reporters he would not go into specifics of the suspects' confessions because the investigation is ongoing, but the suspects did confess to the murder and robbery of James.

