NEW ORLEANS — One man was shot in the Walmart in Gentilly on Monday, reports say.

New Orleans Police officers said a male victim was shot in the chest Monday evening in the area near the Walmart.

The Walmart location where the shooting happened is at the intersection of Louisa Drive and Chef Mentuer Highway.

WWLTV

Witnesses tell WWLTV they heard five or six shots. The shooting happened inside the store.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information reached the newsroom. Stay with WWLTV.com for the latest information.

