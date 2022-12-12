Woman lying on Lafourche highway fatally struck by pickup

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. near Sugar Mill Road and claimed the life of 32-year-old Devonni Boudreaux.

MATHEWS, La. — Authorities say a Lockport woman died after she was struck by a pickup truck while lying down on Louisiana Highway 308 in Lafourche Parish on Sunday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. near Sugar Mill Road and claimed the life of 32-year-old Devonni Boudreaux.

Troopers say Boudreaux was "lying down partially" on the highway's southbound lane when she was struck by a 2011 Ford F-150 that was pulling a trailer. Boudreaux suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

LSP did not say why Boudreaux was lying on the roadway.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. State police say troopers do not believe that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

In 2022, there have been 45 deadly crashes, resulting in 49 deaths, in LSP Troop C's jurisdiction, which includes Assumption, Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. James, and St. John the Baptist parishes.