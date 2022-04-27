x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lafourche Terrebonne

Pedestrian killed in Lafourche Parish crash

The victim was walking in the left westbound lane of Highway 182 when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday night around 8:00 involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just west of Highway 90.

31-year-old Carl Pellegrin was allegedly walking in the left westbound lane of Hwy 182 when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Pellegrin suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken from Pellegrin and was submitted for analysis. The driver of the Grand Cherokee submitted a voluntary breathalyzer test that showed they had no alcohol in their system.

The crash is still under investigation.

RELATED: Man in wheelchair killed in Highway 11 fatal crash

RELATED: State police investigating two separate fatal crashes

RELATED: Man struck, killed walking on I-10 shoulder

More Videos

In Other News

Woman found shot dead in camper, family struggling to bring her body home