Pedestrian killed in Lafourche Parish crash

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday night around 8:00 involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just west of Highway 90.

31-year-old Carl Pellegrin was allegedly walking in the left westbound lane of Hwy 182 when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Pellegrin suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken from Pellegrin and was submitted for analysis. The driver of the Grand Cherokee submitted a voluntary breathalyzer test that showed they had no alcohol in their system.