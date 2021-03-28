Louisiana teen thrown from ATV, dies after crash with motorcycle

15-year-old Christopher Davis Jr. of Belle Rose wasn't wearing a helmet during the crash, and he eventually died from his wounds.

BELLE ROSE, La. — A teenager is dead after a traffic collision in Assumption Parish on Saturday, a police statement said.

15-year-old Christopher Davis Jr. of Belle Rose wasn't wearing a helmet during the crash, and he eventually died from his wounds.

After he was taken to a hospital in the Donaldsonville area with serious injuries, Davis was sent to a different hospital in the Baton Rouge area. He died there.

Davis was driving an all-terrain vehicle east on Pleasant Lane when a motorcycle rear-ended the ATV, a Louisiana State Police statement said on Sunday.

"The impact caused Davis to be ejected from the ATV and onto the roadway," the statement said. "The operator of the (motorcycle) was not injured. This crash remains under investigation."

Troopers with LSP's Troop C are investigating the crash. Troop C covers Assumption, Terrebonne, and Lafourche Parish as well as the West Bank portions of St. James and St. John the Baptist Parish.

Troop C has had 9 traffic fatalities in 2021.

"Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind ATV operators about the importance of not riding on public roadways with off-road-only type vehicles," the statement said.

Louisiana Revised Statutes Title 32:299.3 allows parishes and municipalities to select which roads where people can use ATVs.

"A utility terrain vehicle may be operated only upon a parish road that has been designated by a parish or a municipal street that has been designated by a municipality for use by a utility terrain vehicle. Upon a designation that a utility terrain vehicle may be operated on a designated road or street, the responsible governmental entity shall post appropriate signage indicating that the operation is authorized," Louisiana Revised Statutes Title 32:299.3 said.

