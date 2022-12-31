LSU nursing student shot and killed in Belize while visiting family

23-year-old J'Bria Bowens was killed by a stray bullet outside a nightclub in San Pedro.

SAN PEDRO, Belize — An LSU nursing student was shot and killed outside a nightclub while visiting family in San Pedro, Belize on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

23-year-old J'Bria Bowens and her family were sitting on the back of a golf cart in front of the town's Central Park when a gunman opened fire towards a man standing by Jaguars Night Club at around 9:30 p.m., striking Bowens.

Bowens was taken to a local hospital and declared dead.

Police Commissioner Chester Williams told 7 News Belize that Bowens was not the target and that the shooting is suspected to be related to drug gangs.

Bowens is from Indianapolis, Indiana and she graduated from Xavier University in 2021. She was living in New Orleans to attend LSU nursing school.

She was visiting Belize for her father's birthday.

Williams said that suspects are in custody.