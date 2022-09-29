x
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before catching on fire.
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. 

The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire. 

A passenger in the truck, 38-year-old Errol Childs, from Picayune, Miss.,  was killed.

Authorities said that the driver of the car and a second passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Police did not release information about what caused the accident and were unable to say conclusively whether the people in the car were wearing seatbelts due to the amount of damage to the car.

