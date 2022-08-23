Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Cuban Sandwich

August 23 is National Cuban Sandwich Day

NEW ORLEANS — Cuban Sandwich

Ingredients

Roast Pork

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. orange juice

1 Tbsp. lime juice

2 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. ground cumin

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 lb. pork tenderloin

4 (8-to-10-inch) Cuban sandwich loaves, halved lengthwise

1 Tbsp. olive oil, or butter, softened

1 cup yellow mustard

1 lb. honey-glazed ham

4 dill pickles, thinly sliced crosswise

Roast pork

8 oz. Swiss cheese slices

Kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and line a sheet pan with foil. In a mini food processor, combine all of the pork ingredients, except for the tenderloin and purée until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and add the tenderloin, tossing to coat. Cover in plastic and let marinate on the counter for 30 minutes.

Transfer the tenderloin to the prepared sheet pan and pour the marinade over top. Roast until the pork has reached an internal temperature of 140 degrees on a thermometer inserted into the center, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then carve into thin slices on a bias.

Brush the outer side of the top and bottom of each loaf with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, or butter and arrange, oiled side down, on a cutting board. Spread 2 tablespoons of yellow mustard on the inside of each piece of bread. On the bottom half of each loaf, layer a quarter of the ham, followed by a quarter each of the pickle slices, roast pork and cheese. Season with a pinch of salt and close with the top half of the bread. Repeat with the remaining loaves and fixings.