ATV crash claims life of 67-year-old man in Washington Parish

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near LA 436 and LA 62.

ANGIE, La. — An ATV was driven into the path of an SUV resulting in the death of the driver of the ATV Wednesday afternoon in Washington Parish, according to State Police.

State Police said that 67-year-old Clayton L. Jenkins of Angie was driving an ATV on private property on the side of LA 436, when, for uncertain reasons, the ATV went on to LA 436 and into the path of a Chevrolet Traverse.

State Police said Jenkins was ejected from the ATV, sustaining fatal injuries. According to the State Police, Jenkins was not wearing a protective helmet.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office and impairment is not suspected to be a causal factor in the crash.