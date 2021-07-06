Body found by grass cutters on I-55 median may have been there a month, sheriff's office says

A sheriff's office spokesperson said that a preliminary investigation did not show any signs of trauma.

HAMMOND, La. — A grass cutting crew working on I-55 discovered a body in the median of the interstate Tuesday morning.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the body, dressed in what they described as "male clothing," could have been in that location for at least 30 days prior to being discovered.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said that a preliminary investigation did not show any signs of trauma.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office will try to determine the cause of death.

This investigation is on-going. Detectives are working to identify the body at this time.