Biloxi man killed in crash on Interstate 12 near Covington

COVINGTON, La. — Authorities say a 23-year-old Biloxi man is dead after a crash on Interstate 12 near Covington on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes before U.S. Highway 190, causing heavy delays during the morning rush hour.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the victim as 23-year-old Zuriel Pryor of Biloxi, Miss. Preston said that final autopsy results are pending, but initial findings suggest that Pryor's cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was accidental.

Photos from the scene show a black-colored vehicle with significant damage in a wooded area off the side of the roadway. Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash, but have not released any additional details about what caused the wreck.

Authorities are also investigaing a separate crash that closed all lanes on Interstate 10 westbound before Gause Boulevard in Slidell, La. Congestion from that crash reached the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.





7:32am.... State police are out with a fatal accident WB I-12 before 190 in Covington. All 3 lanes are open but there is a delay to La 59 — TTN New Orleans (@TotalTrafficNO) March 14, 2023