SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police arrested a woman for second offense DUI after she allegedly crashed into a school bus while under the influence of drugs.

Alexandra Alley, 26, was driving on Highway 11 on Friday morning when she crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into a school bus, according to Slidell Police. The bus then spun out of control and crashed into an unmarked police vehicle.

No children were on board at the time, however the bus driver was injured in the crash. Alley was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police say Alley was obviously under the influence of narcotics when officers arrived on the scene. When she is released from the hospital, she will be booked and charged with second-offense SUI, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug (prescription drug), vehicular negligent injuring and improper lane usage.

Toxicology tests are pending.

