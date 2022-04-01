Firefighter responding to vacant Plaza Tower fire found 'multiple points of origin': NOFD

One of the tallest buildings in Louisiana was on fire Saturday morning, according to New Orleans firefighters.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the vacant Plaza Tower Saturday morning in the Central Business District after smoke was reported coming from the highrise.

While NOFD crews were fighting flames in the vacant 45 story building, others were searching the building for possible squatters, according to a report from a New Orleans Fire Department spokesperson.

Firefighters searching the burning building found multiple points of origin for the fire, the report said.

"While conducting their search, firefighters found multiple points of origin," the report said. "Much of the smoke traveled up the elevator shaft and exited the building via the roof."

A 911 call reported the fire at 8:04 a.m. NOFD crews were at the scene less than five minutes later.

No injuries were reported, the NOFD spokesperson wrote. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.