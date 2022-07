It is unclear what caused the collapse.

NEW ORLEANS — A home on Bruxelles Street in the Dillard neighborhood collapsed Sunday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a one-alarm collapse at the location. It is unclear if there are any injuries at the moment, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown.

