Behind the Standoff: The Kenneth Borden Story – 53 years later

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the standoff and shootout between the New Orleans Police Department and the Black Panther Party in the Desire Housing Project

The city council not only acknowledged this injustice thanks to the help of the Louis A Berry Institute for Civil Rights and Justice but gave Kenneth’s family the opportunity to set the record straight and to keep his memory alive.

Kenneth Borden was shot and killed by NOPD officers who accused him and three others of attempting to firebomb a local grocery store. The explanation was reportedly never factchecked and accounts from witnesses say that Kenneth was an innocent bystander.

There was a part of the story we didn’t share but was recently acknowledged by the New Orleans City Council as a grave travesty of justice. The day police officers met the NCCF with a barrage of bullets there was one death, and it wasn’t a member of the party.

The police were adamant to rid New Orleans of the National Committee to Combat Fascism and their ideology during the time the city was on the cusp of change.

The Recounting :

In our WWL-TV archive, residents gave their accounts of what happened that tragic day. One person’s account remembered NOPD officers shooting at random:

“I was down on Pleasure Street down there and when the little boy got shot, he hit the street, that's when I see two more fell down in the street. I called from behind the house, and I got behind this car over here with all the holes in it and he went to shooting at me. I kept hollering and I said, 'Stop,' I said, 'A man is hit.' They said, 'I don't care. Get away.' And they said, 'Stand up,' and I said, 'No, for what? So you can shoot me.'”

Another Desire resident told us:

“Well, the fellas were walking across the streets and the fellas up in grocery opened fire on him. He shot four times and three of them fell in the middle of the street and one man crawled on the other side of the street. And he laid out there, I don’t know how long, before they had any help to come. Nobody could move nowhere cause if the police, if anyone would pass the police would shoot and tell them to stop! Turn! Don’t go down that way, go the other direction.”