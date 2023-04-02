Man in car accident killed after getting hit by separate car while waiting for ambulance

An accident turned fatal on the I-10 Monday night in New Orleans.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A man died after getting hit by a car while waiting for an ambulance due to a previous car accident on the I-10 East at Canal Street Sunday night.

The press release from NOPD said that the unidentified victim was awaiting aid for a previous car accident when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

"I-10 Eastbound is open to one lane- however, now exits 234 and 235 are shut down as traffic fatality officers investigate," the press release said. "These exits are The Poydras Eastbound exit and Westbank exit."

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The press release said they are trying to determine the cause of the accident but have no further information to share at this time.