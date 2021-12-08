Mothers whose sons were killed, reaching out to help others as school starts

“In losing Jamere, I wanted to give back. I’m still fighting for justice for Jamere but also fighting for other kids.

NEW ORLEANS — If your child is in need of school supplies, a local mother who has suffered an unimaginable loss, wants to help. This weekend in New Orleans, she and a team of volunteers will hand out free back-to-school essentials. In preparing for the school drive, Laricha Rousell recalls those times when she got her son ready to go back to school

“On the first day of school, me and his dad would always pray with Jamere before he was off to school. I have those memories, that smile of his, him fussing to actually get up to start school after he had a whole summer of gaming and going to sleep late,” said Rousell.

Jamere Alfred was 14 when he was shot outside of a Walgreens in New Orleans East. The shooting happened on Christmas night of 2020. His murder remains unsolved.

“In losing Jamere, I wanted to give back. I’m still fighting for justice for Jamere but also fighting for other kids, because what happened to Jamere, could’ve happened to anybody else’s child,” said Rousell.

It happened to Lakecha Shedrick’s son. Gregory Alexander was 18-years old when he was shot and killed in 2019 in Chalmette. Shedrick says volunteering for this weekend’s school drive is one way for her to distance herself from the grief, while also keeping memories of her son close to her heart.

“For me it was his voice telling me ‘mom you have to live’. My son was not a down spirit, he was alive, he was energetic. If I say I love him, then I honor him by his spirit, what his spirit stood for,” said Shedrick.

Shedrick and Rousell share a common pain and now a common purpose.

“We’re asking for mothers that have lost children in gun violence to stand with us, it’s not just us, we want the community. We need the community,” said Rousell.

They delivered that message earlier this spring during a rally against gun violence. Joining them in their march through New Orleans East were countless other families who had loved ones killed by criminals.

“I feel what we’re doing is light fighting dark. There is something everyone can do, and that’s to be a voice,” said Shedrick.

It brings Laricha Rousell joy to know the backpacks she and her team have gathered will help someone’s child. She looks forward to seeing some of them this weekend and in those faces, she’ll see a bit of her own son, who would’ve have started high school this year.