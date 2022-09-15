New Orleans celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW ORLEANS — Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and runs through October 15th.
Tens of thousands of people in the New Orleans area have roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. About 25 percent of Jefferson Parish identifies as Hispanic or Latino.
So there are plenty of ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the New Orleans area! Here are just some things you can check out this month.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16:
Felipe’s Taqueria “Fiesta Fiest” - Mexican Independence Day Celebration
New Orleans Museum of Art & Ecos Latinos – Night of music and art. https://noma.org/event/hispanic-heritage-celebration-with-ecos-latinos/
New Orleans Jazz Museum – Weekly Hispanic Heritage Concert Series https://nolajazzmuseum.org/events/2022/9/30/-the-new-orleans-jazz-museum-and-nolaxnola-present-the-hispanic-heritage-month-musical-celebration-at-the-new-orleans-jazz-museum-featuring-oscar-rossignoli
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17:
New Orleans French Market – Inagural Hispanic Heritage Month celebration https://www.frenchmarket.org/event/hispanic-heritage-month-celebration
Barnes and Noble Metairie – Bilingual Storytime https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062151862-0
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1:
New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation – Chalk art contest in City Park https://www.facebook.com/events/609053510864691/?ref=newsfeed
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9TH:
Que Pasa Fest – Traditional food, music, and soccer in Lafreniere Park https://quepasafest.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12TH:
Hispanic Apostolate – Hispanic Heritage Month Outdoor Mass https://nolacatholic.org/events/hispanic-heritage-month-celebration
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15:
Faubourg Brewing – Celebracion Hispana https://faubourgbrewery.com/come-see-us/celebraci%C3%B3n-hispana
