LIVE @ 2:45PM: New Orleans to cut out bar seating; limit capacity at bars and restaurants to 25 people

The city said it is cutting back on activities known as "high risk."

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the city and across the state, the city of New Orleans will eliminate bar seating at bars and restaurants and limit seating capacity back to a total of 25 people indoors.

Cantrell said that bars can remain open with table service seating at which you can order drinks or food. She also said that she wanted to work with bars and restaurants to allow outdoor seating spaces for additional capacity.

Outdoor gatherings will also be limited to 100 people, with one police officer for each 50 people present.

City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said the move comes as the state said a lot of coronavirus spread is attributed to bars and large gatherings such as having parties.

As of Tuesday, Louisiana has reported 68,263 total cases and 3,211 deaths since the outbreak began in the state.