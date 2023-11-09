Cantrell's choice for next police chief expected to be Anne Kirkpatrick - council approval needed

Sources tell WWL-TV that Mayor LaToya Cantrell will need to officially present Kirkpatrick to the city council for a vote on approval.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to name Anne Kirkpatrick as her choice for the city’s next police superintendent, sources tell WWL-TV.

The choice of Kirkpatrick would still need to be approved by the city council.

Kirkpatrick previously ran the Oakland Police department and prior to that was police chief in Spokane, Washington.

City spokesman Gregory Joseph said Cantrell hasn’t made up her mind and that “we don’t comment on rumor and innuendo.”

The choice of Kirkpatrick would seem to be a bit of a surprise as interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork, an NOPD veteran, has run the department for more than half a year. She had previously told WWL-TV that she feels she is a "shoo-in" candidate.