NEW ORLEANS — The partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel construction site may not be imploded anymore.

According to NOFD Chief Tim McConnell, a new plan for the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel construction site will be presented to New Orleans officials Tuesday by the building owners, as an alternative to implosion.

The building is owned by 1031 Canal Development LLC., whose principal owner is Mohan Kailas.

McConnell said he was aware the owners and the engineering firm they hired were looking at other options. He added that the change in plans could be because the area that would be impacted is rather large.

“So they are presenting a plan tomorrow,” McConnell said. “I don't know the exact details of it, but we will know that fully tomorrow. We will vet the credentials of them using our subject matter experts.”

McConnell reiterated that the city will remain in control and that if the plans for the site do change, it will be because New Orleans officials believe it is for the best.

RELATED: Saenger Theatre reopening set for Dec. 11 after Hard Rock collapse

RELATED: ICE says worker hurt in Hard Rock Hotel collapse won't be deported Monday

The original plan was to implode what’s left of the collapse site in early January, most likely after the Jan. 13 College Football National Championship game being hosted in New Orleans.

Officials said the cleanup would take about three months after the implosion.

The sites owners, 1031 Canal Development, originally said that multiple engineers advised them that implosion was the safest method to bring what’s left of the building down.

Kolb Grading LLC and Dem/Tech were chosen as the firms to handle the implosion. Dem/Tech has been cited for previous safety violations after bystanders were injured during their demolition of a building in 2013.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.