NEW ORLEANS — Walk-On's, a sport's bar and bistro franchise ended its arrangement with a Lafayette businessman after, he made a racially offensive social media post, The Acadiana Advocate reported.

Brandon Hargrave was affiliated with multiple Walk-On's and City Bar locations. Thursday night, Hargrave posted a Facebook video showing minority children taking handfuls of candy from a bowl while trick-or-treating.

Hargrave, tweeted, calling the black children derogatory names and "the cancer of this planet." The post was edited about 30 times before it was eventually deleted, the Advocate reported.

The Acadiana Advocate

Hargrave defended his position by commenting on the post at first, but Monday morning, he apologized as word of his post reached Walk-On's corporate office.

The corporation issued a statement condemning the post. Only then did Hargrave apologize.

In 2016, Hargrave agreed to open 10 new Walk-On's in the Houston metro area. He also owns other franchise locations, including some City Bar, CC's Coffee House, and Planet Fitness businesses, the Advocate reported.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a co-owner of the Walk-Ons franchise.

