Police: Former JP teacher arrested for child porn also molested boy; JPSO employee failed to report molestation

NEW ORLEANS — A Jefferson Parish teacher who was arrested in 2019 for allegedly having child porn has been also accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy and asking him for inappropriate photos, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

A relative of the boy found some test messages and reported the teacher to authorities, and investigators have possibly found a second victim, a Jefferson Parish prosecutor said.

A friend of the accused teacher who worked for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Terry Stewart, was arrested by state investigators and charged with failure to report a felony.

From Metairie, Willie Ray Moses, 39, taught at Tom Benson Middle School in Kenner before he was arrested last year, and his friend, Stewart, was accused of knowing of and not reporting the molestation, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Moses was booked Tuesday with molestation of a victim under the age of 13, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, oral sexual battery, possession of pornography involving a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, Jefferson Parish jail records said.

Moses has been accused of contacting the victim between October 2018 and June 2020. Prosecutors noted that contact happened while Moses was on bond for the earlier child pornography charges.

A Jefferson Parish assistant district attorney said Moses sent text messages to the victim asking for sexually explicit photos. Moses was also accused of giving the victim alcohol and touching him inappropriately.

From Marrero, Stewart, 40, was fired from the JPSO.

“Terry Stewart was a JPSO civilian employee for 15 years, most recently assigned to the Communications Division,” JPSO spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde said. “He was terminated shortly after his arrest.”

Jefferson Parish Criminal Commissioner Patricia Joyce set a $325,000 bond on Moses' new charges. He was being held Friday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.

Stewart was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.

