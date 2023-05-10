Mayor Cantrell gives unclear messaging on saltwater response

City officials told WWL-TV they are moving forward with contracts, but they are delaying construction as the wedge may not even reach the eastbank of Orleans now.

NEW ORLEANS — About 24 hours before receiving news from the Corp of Engineers that the saltwater wedge has stalled, Mayor Latoyra Cantrell held a press conference, in which much of it she spent speaking about the intrusion.

Early in the press conference Mayor Cantrell said Orleans was ahead of the curve in fighting the wedge.

"So, make no mistake about it, the city of New Orleans is not behind anybody, or anyone. The city of New Orleans is leading in this capacity. You know, regardless of what you hear," she said.

But not long after she said that, Jefferson Parish began construction on their West Bank pipeline. Meanwhile, Orleans is still nailing down contractors. Usually, the city's procurement process can take months. When asked if they were expediting the process, she said the city is moving ahead.

"So again, working aggressively every day. The contract and procurement process has started, in short order will be completed, because the time is now. We all understand that. And everyone is lean, leaning in with urgency, but also wanting to lean in with accuracy," Mayor Cantrell said.

Sept. 27, WWL-TV was told the hope was for construction on the Orleans pipeline to begin in seven to 10 days, putting it at the end of this week. After no precise update on the timeline from the mayor Wednesday, Thursday officials told us they are moving forward with contracts, but they are delaying construction as the wedge may not even reach the eastbank of Orleans now.

Also unclear, whether or not the city will seize private property, as Louisiana state law allows in times of an emergency declaration. When asked if residents should be prepared construction may take place on their property, Cantrell gave two different answers.

"Like I said all those steps, it is complex, right. And all hands are on deck at every single level and stage," she first said.

"That is something that is not for me hasn't been discussed. And of course, the federal government will be the first to even assess, make the recommendation and the like, I've had no conversations that makes me believe that that's on the table. It's not," she said just a few minutes after.



When I asked her office for more clarification, they looped in Sewerage and Water Board, who then told me the correct answer is the first one the mayor gave. Thursday officials told us they shouldn’t' have to seize any private property as the levee district controls much of the land needed.