U.S. Army Corps update on saltwater wedge has good news for much of southeast Louisiana

An updated forecast, just released by the Army Corps of Engineers gives the New Orleans area at least another month before saltwater reaches the city.

The Corps New Orleans District commander, Col. Cullen Jones revealed at this point the saltwater wedge may not even make it to the east and west Jefferson intakes on the river or to the New Orleans Carrollton water plant.

“As we look at forecasts that goes through the 28-day forecast and extends through November, we don’t assess impacts,” Col. Jones said. “That would always change based on the National Weather Service forecasts and the actual flows that we see in the river.”

The toe of the saltwater wedge has remained basically stationary for about ten days, 20-miles south of the city.

The river deepens to a depth of 120 feet at that location.

According to the corps, the flow on the river has also been better than expected and work being done to raise an underwater barrier another 25-feet appears to be slowing down the saltwater progression.

JP President Cynthia Lee Sheng says the parish will continue to lay down a pipeline on the west bank to draw fresh water upriver if needed.

“Really, after discussions today we’re going to go ahead and lay out the full system for the first half of that run to be ready in case something happens,” Lee Sheng said.

Planning continues for an east bank pipeline, but construction is on hold for now.

“We certainly don’t want to lose any time or get flat-footed if something were to change on us,” Lee Sheng said.

In New Orleans, the city is shifting its focus to ensuring fresh water at the Algiers intake, where saltwater impacts are still forecast for November 23.

But the city’s east bank pipeline has been postponed, at least for now.

“At our east bank treatment facility, we have a contractor ready to deliver pipe and complete that project within 30 days should the USACE shifts the timeline in the coming weeks,” SWBNO Superintendent Ron Spooner said.

The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to update its projected timeline every Thursday for the duration of the saltwater event.