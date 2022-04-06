Live @ 2:30 PM: St. John Sheriff gives update on 20-year-old shot by deputy

The press conference is set to start at 2:30 p.m. and will be carried live in this story as well as on WWL-TV's social media pages.

LAPLACE, La. — The St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office is set to hold a press conference this afternoon on their investigation into why a deputy shot a man after a car crash this weekend.

The press conference is set to start at 2:30 p.m. and will be carried live in this story as well as on WWL-TV's social media pages.

The shooting happened on Sunday, April 3 around 6 a.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, St. John deputies were dispatched to a call for help at the I-10 West on-ramp on US-51.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the car stuck in the marsh with two people inside, including 20-year-old Jacoby Williams.

At some point during their encounter, a St. John deputy shot Jacoby Williams. Police did not say why the deputy opened fire.

According to Williams' family, he was shot in the nose. The bullet then went through his jaw and came out the back of his neck.

State police said an AK-47-style gun and a 9mm handgun were found at the scene, but Williams' family says those are both legally registered guns.

So far, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's office has not commented on the case, only saying that Louisiana State Police are investigating.