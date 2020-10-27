x
St. John

St. John Parish preparations for Hurricane Zeta

Here is a list of closures and other preparations for the parish ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

LAPLACE, La. — Weather:

  • St. John is under Hurricane & Storm Surge Warnings.
     
  • Zeta is projected to make landfall in extreme SE LA as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening.
     
  • Expect tropical storm-force winds with Hurricane gusts, 2-6 inches of rain and minor coastal flooding with current forecast.
     

Closures:

  • All St. John Parish Government Offices and the St. John the Baptist Parish Courthouse are closed Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
  • All public, private and Catholic schools are closed Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Preparations:

  • Have a plan ready by Wednesday morning.
  • Gather emergency supplies including flashlights, non-perishable food, water and batteries.
  • Secure outdoor items and decorations in advance of strong winds.
  • Remove debris/trash near catch basins and unclog drains.
  • Prepare for loss of power. Download the Entergy APP or dial 800-9-OUTAGE to report outages.
     

Sandbags sites are open until weather permits:

Self-Serve Locations:

- St. John Community Center

- Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy)

- Ezekiel Jackson Park

- Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park

- Wallace Fire Station

- Lucy Fire Station

- Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled:

(Limit 10 pre-filled)

- 425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace

