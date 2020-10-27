St. John Parish preparations for Hurricane Zeta

LAPLACE, La. — Weather:
- St. John is under Hurricane & Storm Surge Warnings.
- Zeta is projected to make landfall in extreme SE LA as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening.
- Expect tropical storm-force winds with Hurricane gusts, 2-6 inches of rain and minor coastal flooding with current forecast.
Closures:
- All St. John Parish Government Offices and the St. John the Baptist Parish Courthouse are closed Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
- All public, private and Catholic schools are closed Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Preparations:
- Have a plan ready by Wednesday morning.
- Gather emergency supplies including flashlights, non-perishable food, water and batteries.
- Secure outdoor items and decorations in advance of strong winds.
- Remove debris/trash near catch basins and unclog drains.
- Prepare for loss of power. Download the Entergy APP or dial 800-9-OUTAGE to report outages.
Sandbags sites are open until weather permits:
Self-Serve Locations:
- St. John Community Center
- Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy)
- Ezekiel Jackson Park
- Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park
- Wallace Fire Station
- Lucy Fire Station
- Pleasure Bend Fire Station
Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled:
(Limit 10 pre-filled)
- 425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace
