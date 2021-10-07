State, federal crews search for missing man in Plaquemines Parish waterway

They're looking for a 48-year-old, 5 foot 10 inches tall white man wearing a white shirt in the lower Plaquemines Parish waterway.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man near Main Pass, Louisiana on Thursday.

They're looking for a 48-year-old, 5 foot 10 inches tall white man wearing a white shirt in the lower Plaquemines Parish waterway, in the Delta National Wildlife refuge.

A 25-foot boat was found and reported to the Coast Guard on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

The red and yellow boat was unmanned but looked like it was recently occupied, a report from the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, Station Venice, and Aviation Training Center Mobile are working together to find the missing man.

Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck said the search is ongoing and gave few details.

LDWF crews are also helping search for the missing man, Einck confirmed.